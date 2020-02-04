Dr. Lana Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana Long, MD
Dr. Lana Long, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Missouri - MD and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
City Dermatology and Laser580 Walnut St Ste P0160, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Directions (513) 421-3376
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
I would highly recommend Dr. Long to anyone looking for skin care services.
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841200466
- Internal Medicine and Dermatology - Vanderbilt University
- University of Missouri - MD
- Dermatology
Dr. Long has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
358 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
