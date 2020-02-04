See All Dermatologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Lana Long, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (358)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lana Long, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Missouri - MD and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Long works at City Dermatology and Laser in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    City Dermatology and Laser
    580 Walnut St Ste P0160, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 358 ratings
    Patient Ratings (358)
    5 Star
    (343)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 04, 2020
    I would highly recommend Dr. Long to anyone looking for skin care services.
    Kelly K. — Feb 04, 2020
    About Dr. Lana Long, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine and Dermatology - Vanderbilt University
    University of Missouri - MD
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lana Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Long has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Long accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Long works at City Dermatology and Laser in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Long’s profile.

    358 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

