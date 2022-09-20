Overview of Dr. Lana Louie, MD

Dr. Lana Louie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They completed their residency with University Of Toledo University Med Center



Dr. Louie works at Chandra & Morrow Mds in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.