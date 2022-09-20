Dr. Lana Louie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana Louie, MD
Overview of Dr. Lana Louie, MD
Dr. Lana Louie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They completed their residency with University Of Toledo University Med Center
Dr. Louie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Louie's Office Locations
-
1
Mudjianto Chandra M.d. Inc.18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 607, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 342-2123
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Louie?
I had my first visit with Dr Louie today and although I never leave reviews I felt I had to. Dr Louie was so patient and nice. I was nervous about a lump and she not only reassured me, she answered any questions I may have had and I didn’t feel rushed in the slightest. She is incredibly knowledgeable and well spoken and everything she explained made sense and I understood. She also took the time to help me out with some referral’s which was very nice. And in terms of the staff- the girl that was at the front desk, I didn’t catch her name but I believe it’s the same as always and the girl in other reviews- but she was nothing but super kind, polite, and very helpful! I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Lana Louie, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1992853477
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toledo University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louie works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.