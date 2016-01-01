Overview

Dr. Lana S O Neal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. O Neal works at Oak Street Health Durham in Durham, NC with other offices in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.