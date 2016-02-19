Overview

Dr. Lana Schmidt, MD is a Dermatologist in Effingham, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Lawrence Leventhal MC PC in Effingham, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.