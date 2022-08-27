Overview of Dr. Lana Shikhman, MD

Dr. Lana Shikhman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Shikhman works at ELLIOT BREAST HEALTH CENTER, Manchester, NH, Manchester, NH in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.