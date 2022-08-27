See All General Surgeons in Manchester, NH
Dr. Lana Shikhman, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Manchester, NH
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lana Shikhman, MD

Dr. Lana Shikhman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.

Dr. Shikhman works at ELLIOT BREAST HEALTH CENTER, Manchester, NH, Manchester, NH in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Shikhman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elliot 1-day Surgery Center
    185 Queen City Ave Unit 906, Manchester, NH 03101 (603) 668-3067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Elliot Hospital

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2022
    I always have a great visit with Dr. Shikhman. She informs me of all I need to know. She is a wonderful doctor. I wouldn't go to any other Doctor.
    Elaine Brown — Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. Lana Shikhman, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1619131604
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    • Robert Packer Hosp/Guthrie Clin
    • Guthrie Clinic/Robert Packer Hosp
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lana Shikhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shikhman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shikhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shikhman works at ELLIOT BREAST HEALTH CENTER, Manchester, NH, Manchester, NH in Manchester, NH. View the full address on Dr. Shikhman’s profile.

    Dr. Shikhman has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shikhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikhman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikhman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shikhman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shikhman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

