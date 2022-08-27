Dr. Lana Shikhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lana Shikhman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lana Shikhman, MD
Dr. Lana Shikhman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.

Dr. Shikhman's Office Locations
Elliot 1-day Surgery Center185 Queen City Ave Unit 906, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 668-3067
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I always have a great visit with Dr. Shikhman. She informs me of all I need to know. She is a wonderful doctor. I wouldn't go to any other Doctor.
About Dr. Lana Shikhman, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Robert Packer Hosp/Guthrie Clin
- Guthrie Clinic/Robert Packer Hosp
- Ross University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shikhman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shikhman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shikhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shikhman has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shikhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shikhman speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikhman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikhman.
