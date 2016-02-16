Overview of Dr. Lana Williams, MD

Dr. Lana Williams, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at House Psychiatric Clinic in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.