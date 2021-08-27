Dr. Lance Albrechtsen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albrechtsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Albrechtsen, DMD
Overview
Dr. Lance Albrechtsen, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Brighton Recovery Center Intensive Outpatient LLC5677 S 1475 E Ste 1A, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 783-3570
Albrechtsen Orthodontics2850 N 2000 W Ste 101, Farr West, UT 84404 Directions (801) 783-3553
Albrechtsen Orthodontics209 N State St, Morgan, UT 84050 Directions (801) 783-3489
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A has the best orthodontics around. He is trustworthy, kind, and extremely professional with an exceptional education and continuous training. He truly cares about making his patient’s smiles the best they can be! I would highly recommend to anyone needing orthodontic care. It makes a difference to see an Orthodontist. You can see the difference when you see an Albrechtsen Orthodontics smile!
About Dr. Lance Albrechtsen, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
