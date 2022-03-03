Dr. Lance Barazani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barazani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Barazani, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Barazani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology PC510 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 587-1132
Advanced Dermatology PC - Commack366 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 8, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 499-1200
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Roslyn Heights175 I U Willets Rd Ste 2, Albertson, NY 11507 Directions (516) 625-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to have the above treatment. While waiting in the office, I had a sudden recurrence of bleeding from a tiny skin break that occurred at home that morning. The staff took great care of the situation that included having the site cauterized by Dr. Barrazani. They did a great job quickly and efficiently, and continued to complete the previously scheduled treatment
About Dr. Lance Barazani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1518967025
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center
- Rockefeller University
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barazani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barazani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barazani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barazani speaks Italian.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Barazani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barazani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barazani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barazani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.