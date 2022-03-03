See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Islip, NY
Dr. Lance Barazani, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (80)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lance Barazani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Barazani works at Advanced Dermatology PC in West Islip, NY with other offices in Commack, NY and Albertson, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology PC
    510 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 587-1132
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology PC - Commack
    366 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 8, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 499-1200
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Roslyn Heights
    175 I U Willets Rd Ste 2, Albertson, NY 11507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 625-6222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Lance Barazani, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1518967025
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center
    • Rockefeller University
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    • Internal Medicine
