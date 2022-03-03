Overview

Dr. Lance Barazani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Barazani works at Advanced Dermatology PC in West Islip, NY with other offices in Commack, NY and Albertson, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.