Dr. Lance Barry, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (31)
Map Pin Small Cartersville, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lance Barry, DPM

Dr. Lance Barry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cartersville, GA. 

Dr. Barry works at Lance D Barry DPM PC in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Lance D. Barry P.c.
    18 Felton Pl, Cartersville, GA 30120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 386-8620

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lance Barry, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518995893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Barry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barry works at Lance D Barry DPM PC in Cartersville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Barry’s profile.

    Dr. Barry has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

