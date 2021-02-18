Dr. Lance Barry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Barry, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lance Barry, DPM
Dr. Lance Barry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cartersville, GA.
Dr. Barry's Office Locations
Dr. Lance D. Barry P.c.18 Felton Pl, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 386-8620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barry?
Personable, professional. Best guy for your feet.
About Dr. Lance Barry, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
