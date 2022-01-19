See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Port Orchard, WA
Dr. Lance Bear, MD

Sports Medicine
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lance Bear, MD

Dr. Lance Bear, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Bear works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Port Orchard in Port Orchard, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bear's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Orthopedic Associates - Port Orchard
    450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Orthopedic Associates - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr # 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2022
    My wife had hip replacement and a year later shoulder replacement by Dr. Bear. Both went very well. She recovered well and has no pain. Very pleased with the surgery and the care by Dr. Bear. I would recommend him very highly. He is one of the kindest caring doctors I have ever met. Also the staff at his clinic are kind and caring too.
    Donald M. — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. Lance Bear, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1952306037
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Bear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bear.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

