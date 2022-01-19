Dr. Lance Bear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Bear, MD
Dr. Lance Bear, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Bear's Office Locations
Franciscan Orthopedic Associates - Port Orchard450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
Franciscan Orthopedic Associates - Gig Harbor6401 Kimball Dr # 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
My wife had hip replacement and a year later shoulder replacement by Dr. Bear. Both went very well. She recovered well and has no pain. Very pleased with the surgery and the care by Dr. Bear. I would recommend him very highly. He is one of the kindest caring doctors I have ever met. Also the staff at his clinic are kind and caring too.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1952306037
- University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Orthopedic Surgery
- St. Anthony Hospital
