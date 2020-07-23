Overview

Dr. Lance Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Berger works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.