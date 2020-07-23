Dr. Lance Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 663-0300
-
2
Monmouth Cardiology Assoc Freehold222 Schanck Rd Ste 104, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 663-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Republic Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr Berger in 2019 for an abnormal EKG.He is for the most part a serious,quiet man,with who takes pride in his work,and does it very well.I am confident,knowing he's my cardiologist,and would recommend him to anyone with a cardiac issue.
About Dr. Lance Berger, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689679490
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Montefiore Med Center
- New Rochelle Hosp Med Ctr
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- University of Rochester
