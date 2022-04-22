See All Psychiatrists in Erie, PA
Dr. Lance Besner, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Erie, PA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lance Besner, MD

Dr. Lance Besner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Besner's Office Locations

    120 E 2nd St Ste 348, Erie, PA 16507 (814) 459-6017

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Apr 22, 2022
Dr. Besner has been my psychiatrist for approximately 10 years. I have nothing but great things to say about his care. Because of his expertise I can honestly say I've improved so much that I barely remember those dark, confusing days. My quality of life is better than it has ever been. He is so understanding, well read, very compassionate and overall the best psychiatrist in Erie.
    About Dr. Lance Besner, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265433361
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Besner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Besner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Besner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Besner has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Besner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Besner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Besner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

