Dr. Lance Besner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lance Besner, MD
Dr. Lance Besner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Besner's Office Locations
- 1 120 E 2nd St Ste 348, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 459-6017
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Besner has been my psychiatrist for approximately 10 years. I have nothing but great things to say about his care. Because of his expertise I can honestly say I've improved so much that I barely remember those dark, confusing days. My quality of life is better than it has ever been. He is so understanding, well read, very compassionate and overall the best psychiatrist in Erie.
About Dr. Lance Besner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1265433361
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Besner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Besner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Besner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Besner has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Besner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Besner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Besner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Besner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Besner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.