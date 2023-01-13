Overview of Dr. Lance Brunton, MD

Dr. Lance Brunton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Irwin, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Brunton works at Excela Health Quickcare LLC in Irwin, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA and Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.