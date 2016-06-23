Overview of Dr. Lance Bullock, MD

Dr. Lance Bullock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lutcher, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Bullock works at Beacon Behavioral Hospital in Lutcher, LA with other offices in Prairieville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.