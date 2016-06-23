Dr. Bullock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance Bullock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lance Bullock, MD
Dr. Lance Bullock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lutcher, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Bullock's Office Locations
Beacon Behavioral Hospital2471 Louisiana Ave, Lutcher, LA 70071 Directions (225) 258-6103
- 2 37459 Ultima Plaza Blvd Ste B-227, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (225) 647-7524
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He is a wonderful compasssionate doctor. He listens too his patients.
About Dr. Lance Bullock, MD
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Bullock has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
