Overview of Dr. Lance Cassell, MD

Dr. Lance Cassell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. 

Dr. Cassell works at Sarasota Pain Relief Center in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cassell's Office Locations

    Sarasota Pain Relief Center
    3945 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 923-2500
    Venice
    842 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 303, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 926-2270

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Osteoarthritis of Hip
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Spondylolisthesis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Spondylolisthesis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Optimum HealthCare

    About Dr. Lance Cassell, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1205058328
