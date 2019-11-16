Dr. Lance Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Ear Nose & Throat Associates1330 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-3223
Ear Nose and Throat Associates3190 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 791-1368
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Dr. Cohen is a personable, reasonable and very intelligent physician. He describes all aspects of treatment options and expected outcomes. He can tell you the percentages or odds of having an adverse reaction or outcome and what would be available tx Dr. Cohen has treated numerous problems (chronically inflamed and blocked sinuses, hearing loss and tinnitus) and performed at least 1 fairly extensive surgery in my case, always to my satisfaction. I strongly recommend Dr Cohen to anyone that needs ENT service! Can sometimes end up waiting an hour in the waiting room if he ends up having an emergency or extended surgery at the time of appointment. However, if it were me under the knife, I would certainly appreciate him taking the time to do what needs done!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1053461152
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Med Coll Hosp
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.