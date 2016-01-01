Dr. Lance Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lance Cohen, MD
Dr. Lance Cohen, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Memorial Regional Hospital3501 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-2020Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lance Cohen, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1952329187
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
