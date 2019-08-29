See All Hand Surgeons in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Lance Davlin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (27)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lance Davlin, MD

Dr. Lance Davlin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Dr. Davlin works at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sentara Podiatry Specialists
    844 Kempsville Rd Ste 104, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 392-1810
  2. 2
    Hand Works Inc.
    5716 Cleveland St Ste 210, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 554-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 29, 2019
    Crushed wrist and he did a fantastic job in surgery!! I would recommend him to anyone!!!
    Rae Parker — Aug 29, 2019
    About Dr. Lance Davlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316925167
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jefferson Med College
    Residency
    • Eastern Va Med School Ortho Dept
    Internship
    • Tulane Med School
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davlin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Davlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

