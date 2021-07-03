See All Ophthalmologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Lance Ferguson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (109)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lance Ferguson, MD

Dr. Lance Ferguson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.

Dr. Ferguson works at Common Wealth Eye Surgery in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferguson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Eye Surgery
    2353 Alexandria Dr Ste 350, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 224-2655

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Monovision Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 03, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Ferguson and the entire staff was amazing! I had cataract/laser surgery on both eyes and it is unbelievable how well I can now see after years of living in a blur!
    Cindy Pratt — Jul 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lance Ferguson, MD
    About Dr. Lance Ferguson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265403810
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Internship
    • Presby Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson works at Common Wealth Eye Surgery in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Ferguson’s profile.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

