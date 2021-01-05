Dr. Lance Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lance Foster, MD
Dr. Lance Foster, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
Northwest Arkansas Psychiatry, A MANA Clinic4700 S Thompson St Ste C103, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (479) 571-6363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foster got to know me as a person and patient and always listens closely to and addresses any concerns or questions about treatment.
About Dr. Lance Foster, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1891740502
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.