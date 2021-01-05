Overview of Dr. Lance Foster, MD

Dr. Lance Foster, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.



Dr. Foster works at Northwest Arkansas Psychiatry, A MANA Clinic in Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.