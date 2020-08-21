Dr. Lance Friedland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Friedland, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Friedland, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Friedland works at
Locations
-
1
CardioVascular Group - Lawrenceville755 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-0399
-
2
CardioVascular Group - Buford4745 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Ste 300, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 Directions (770) 932-5951
-
3
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd Ste 150, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 257-0006
-
4
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd Ste 240, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-2400
-
5
CardioVascular Group - Duluth3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 250, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 497-1413
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedland?
Dr.Friedland has an excellent bedside manner. Takes the time to educate and answer questions. Is present, engaging, and knowledgeable. Will refer others to his practice. The staff is pleasant and professional.
About Dr. Lance Friedland, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1700872298
Education & Certifications
- New England Mc-Tufts U
- New England Mc-Tufts U
- New England Mc-Tufts U
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedland works at
Dr. Friedland has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.