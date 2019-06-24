Dr. Lance Hampton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Hampton, MD
Overview of Dr. Lance Hampton, MD
Dr. Lance Hampton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Hampton works at
Dr. Hampton's Office Locations
-
1
Nelson Clinic Pediatrics401 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23219 Directions (804) 828-9331
-
2
Fox Therapy Center Pllc321 Park Hill Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 891-1122
- 3 1001 E Leigh St Fl 11, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 628-8155
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really great care and consideration for my prostate problem. Surgery was as smooth and painless as you can get with robotic surgery. Tom Hopkins
About Dr. Lance Hampton, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356300552
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hampton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hampton accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hampton works at
Dr. Hampton has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hampton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampton.
