Dr. Lance Hirano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lance Hirano, MD
Dr. Lance Hirano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Hirano works at
Dr. Hirano's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Los Altos)2110 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hirano warmly and professionally supports his patient's needs by listening and asking appropriate questions. I appreciate being able to contact him through MyChart. His responses are always timely.
About Dr. Lance Hirano, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1386751576
Education & Certifications
- University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
- St. Mary's Medical Center-Long Beach
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirano.
