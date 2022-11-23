Overview of Dr. Lance Hirano, MD

Dr. Lance Hirano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Hirano works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.