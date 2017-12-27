Overview of Dr. Lance Jackson, MD

Dr. Lance Jackson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Jackson works at Ear Institute Of Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.