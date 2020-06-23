Overview of Dr. Lance Jung, MD

Dr. Lance Jung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Jung works at Richmond Health Network in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Lipomas and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.