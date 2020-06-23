Dr. Lance Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Jung, MD
Overview of Dr. Lance Jung, MD
Dr. Lance Jung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Jung's Office Locations
Primary and Walk in Care1058 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-1058Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cvs Pharmacy4360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 818-4360Tuesday8:30am - 4:45pm
Richmond University Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-1234
Walgreens1161 VICTORY BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 818-1161
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jung made my experience leading into surgery a very comfortable one. From the moment I met and was examined by this good Dr i knew I would be in the best of care. My post surgery follow up visit to him office was very informative followed by his usual the comfortable setting.
About Dr. Lance Jung, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1053372003
Education & Certifications
- Institute Minim Invas Surgery
- Suny
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Lipomas and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jung speaks Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
