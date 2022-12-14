Dr. Lance Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Clinical Neurophysiologists
- FL
- Ocala
- Dr. Lance Kim, DO
Dr. Lance Kim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Kim, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Nova University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Neurological Center2237 SW 19th Avenue Rd Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 867-9877
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Dysreflexia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Anterior Horn Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Testing
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Huntington's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Blocks
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Parkinsonism
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Walking
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tourette's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vestibular Testing
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
My father has all kinds of complex medical disorders for which he had been seen by numerous doctors including big name docs at renowned medical centers in the country. Everybody was pretty much guessing his conditions. Once we moved to Florida, he was referred to Dr. Kim by his new PCP. He impressed us from the beginning with his nice welcoming mannerism. He already reviewed hundredths of medical records we had mailed and he elaborated his understanding pf his conditions which was also impressive. He diagnosed him with Multisystem Atrophy (MSA) with REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) and put together fantastic treatment plan. Granted the treatment was hardly cure, but my father never seemed happier and we are extremely grateful to have Dr. Kim as his neurologist
About Dr. Lance Kim, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366411514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Nova University
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Sleep Medicine and Vascular Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.