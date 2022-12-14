Overview

Dr. Lance Kim, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Nova University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Kim works at Florida Neurological Center in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.