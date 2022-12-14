Overview of Dr. Lance Kurata, MD

Dr. Lance Kurata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Kurata works at Lance M. Kurata MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.