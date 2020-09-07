Dr. Lance Larsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Larsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Larsen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 75 Herrick St Ste 101, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-8400
-
2
Center for Healthy Aging480 Maple St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 774-0989
-
3
Boston Children's Physicians Beverly85 Herrick St, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 922-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lance Larsen, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Medical Center Program
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
