Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD

Medical Oncology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD

Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lassiter works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Matthews (Medical Oncology) in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lassiter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Matthews (Medical Oncology)
    1700 MATTHEWS TOWNSHIP PKWY, Matthews, NC 28105 (704) 908-2776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Anemia
Neutropenia

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer
Anemia
Neutropenia
Secondary Malignancies
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bone Cancer
Cancer Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Hodgkin's Disease
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphosarcoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Tongue Cancer
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Astrocytoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lumpectomy
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Mycosis Fungoides
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Ovarian Cancer
Pancytopenia
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thymomas
Tonsil Cancer
Uterine Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Lassiter has been my Mother's oncologist since she received radiation therapy following a breast lumpectomy. He has always treated her with the utmost care and kindness. We completely trust him to provide her with the highest level of ongoing healthcare.
    — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1639120793
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lassiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lassiter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lassiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lassiter works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Matthews (Medical Oncology) in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lassiter’s profile.

    Dr. Lassiter has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lassiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lassiter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lassiter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lassiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lassiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

