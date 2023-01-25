Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lassiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD
Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lassiter's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Matthews (Medical Oncology)1700 MATTHEWS TOWNSHIP PKWY, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lassiter has been my Mother's oncologist since she received radiation therapy following a breast lumpectomy. He has always treated her with the utmost care and kindness. We completely trust him to provide her with the highest level of ongoing healthcare.
About Dr. Lance Lassiter, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639120793
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lassiter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lassiter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lassiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lassiter has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lassiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lassiter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lassiter.
