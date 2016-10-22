See All Pediatricians in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Lance Lazatin, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lance Lazatin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Avista Adventist Hospital, Children's Hospital Colorado and Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Lazatin works at Lakeside Youth N Kids Pediatrics in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeside Youth N Kids Pediatrics
    6055 W 46th Ave Ste A, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0695

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Children's Hospital Colorado
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2016
    Dr. Lance is the absolute best! Our son was born and had a short stint in the NICU and Dr. Lance was there every step of the way to answer ALL of our questions. He's thoughtful, extremely knowledgeable and not alarming (which is amazing for first time parents). I'm so thankful to have him as a pediatrician and can't recommend him enough! Thanks Dr. Lance and the entire team at LYNK!
    Madeline L in Golden, CO — Oct 22, 2016
    About Dr. Lance Lazatin, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Lazatin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazatin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazatin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazatin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazatin works at Lakeside Youth N Kids Pediatrics in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lazatin’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazatin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazatin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazatin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazatin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

