Dr. Lehmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lance Lehmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Lehmann, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Dr. Lehmann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Consultants Of Florida3990 Sheridan St Ste 106, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 986-0390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lehmann?
I’ve met Dr. Lehmann a few years ago and I will be forever grateful to him. Not only that he treats my pain, but he takes time to listen to all my woes, about what I’m going through in my body. The staff in his office are very helpful and polite. Thank you Dr. Lehmann for all that you do.
About Dr. Lance Lehmann, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639165400
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehmann works at
Dr. Lehmann speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.