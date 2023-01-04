See All Anesthesiologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Lance Lehmann, MD

Anesthesiology
3.9 (25)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lance Lehmann, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.

Dr. Lehmann works at Pain Consultants Of Florida in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Consultants Of Florida
    3990 Sheridan St Ste 106, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 986-0390

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 04, 2023
    I’ve met Dr. Lehmann a few years ago and I will be forever grateful to him. Not only that he treats my pain, but he takes time to listen to all my woes, about what I’m going through in my body. The staff in his office are very helpful and polite. Thank you Dr. Lehmann for all that you do.
    Barbara Paul — Jan 04, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Lance Lehmann, MD
    About Dr. Lance Lehmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639165400
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lehmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lehmann works at Pain Consultants Of Florida in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lehmann’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

