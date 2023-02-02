Overview of Dr. Lance Macey, MD

Dr. Lance Macey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Cottage Hospital, Elliot Hospital, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Macey works at New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center in Nashua, NH with other offices in Londonderry, NH, Bedford, NH and Amherst, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.