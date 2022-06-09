Overview

Dr. Lance Martin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Martin works at Amarillo Family Physicians in Amarillo, TX with other offices in Seminole, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.