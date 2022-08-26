See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Lance Mitsunaga, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lance Mitsunaga, MD

Dr. Lance Mitsunaga, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. 

Dr. Mitsunaga works at Queen's Orthopedic Spine Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mitsunaga's Office Locations

    Morris Mitsunaga M.d. Inc.
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 905, Honolulu, HI 96813 (808) 522-9633

  • The Queens Medical Center

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
    Aug 26, 2022
    Dr. Lance Mitsunaga is an excellent surgeon. He performed spinal fusion surgery on me two months ago and my recovery has been phenomenal. Prior to surgery, Dr. Mitsunaga carefully explained the procedure, answered all the questions I had, and supported me in my efforts to make a decision on surgery versus other options. After surgery, he was equally thorough in his explanations and answers to all the questions I had. I am extremely pleased with the results of my surgery and with Dr. Mitsunaga so I've taken every opportunity to recommend Dr. Lance Mitsunaga to friends who are suffering from similar problems. I've found Dr. Mitsunaga to be highly skilled, thorough, gentle, kind and supportive.
    About Dr. Lance Mitsunaga, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619139128
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery
