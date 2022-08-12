Overview of Dr. Lance Murphy, MD

Dr. Lance Murphy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Murphy works at Caremount Medical Group in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY and Hopewell Junction, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.