Dr. Lance Oxford, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (43)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lance Oxford, MD

Dr. Lance Oxford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Oxford works at Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Tracheal Surgery, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oxford's Office Locations

    Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown
    3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-3681
    Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care
    411 N Washington Ave Ste 6400, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-3681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Tracheal Surgery
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Tracheal Surgery
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland

Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Tracheal Surgery
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Dysphagia
ENT Cancer
Glossectomy
Laryngeal Cancer
Oral Cancer
Salivary Gland Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Pharyngitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Wound Repair
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Adenoidectomy
Allergic Rhinitis
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Caldwell-Luc Procedure
Conductive Hearing Loss
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Facial Bone
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Tumor
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Lip Cancer
Lip, Excision or Resection
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Lance Oxford, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912950874
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Oxford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oxford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oxford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oxford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oxford works at Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Oxford’s profile.

    Dr. Oxford has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Tracheal Surgery, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oxford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oxford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oxford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

