Overview of Dr. Lance Oxford, MD

Dr. Lance Oxford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Oxford works at Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Tracheal Surgery, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.