Dr. Lance Rubel, MD

Nephrology
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lance Rubel, MD

Dr. Lance Rubel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Rubel works at PRINE Health in Roslyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lance D. Rubel, M.D., PLLC
    1044 Northern Blvd Ste 102, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 801-6959

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Alkalosis
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Vitamin D Deficiency
Alkalosis
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lance Rubel, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568406460
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Rubel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

