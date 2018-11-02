Overview of Dr. Lance Rubel, MD

Dr. Lance Rubel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Rubel works at PRINE Health in Roslyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.