Overview of Dr. Lance Shoemaker, MD

Dr. Lance Shoemaker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shoemaker works at Riverside Surgical Associates in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.