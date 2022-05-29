Overview

Dr. Lance Simkins, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Simkins works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.