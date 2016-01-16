Dr. Lance Slaymaker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slaymaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Slaymaker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lance Slaymaker, DO
Dr. Lance Slaymaker, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Slaymaker's Office Locations
Village Pediatrics8340 Mission Rd Ste 100, Prairie Village, KS 66206 Directions (913) 382-3227
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Slaymaker for about 12 years now. Always a pleasant experience when we have an office visit. Even when our son has been sick. The office is always spotless and well organized. The support staff are awesome as well. It will be a sad day when our son (15) no longer needs to see Dr. Slaymaker. 1) He is a great doctor. 2) Because that means we are all getting older. We would highly recommend Dr. Slaymaker for anyone need Pediatric care. You;ll be just as happy!
About Dr. Lance Slaymaker, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1336116185
Education & Certifications
- University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slaymaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slaymaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slaymaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaymaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaymaker.
