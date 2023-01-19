Overview of Dr. Lance Smith, MD

Dr. Lance Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Quick Access Neurology in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.