Dr. Lance Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Lance Smith, MD
Dr. Lance Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Quick Access Neurology1616 S Kelly Ave, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 486-6950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very upbeat atmosphere. Everyone was helpful, polite, and took my issues serious. This was my follow up visit after my neck surgery. Everything went well.
About Dr. Lance Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
