Overview

Dr. Lance Taylor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconcin and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at Southwest Endoscopy, Ltd. in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM and Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.