Dr. Lance Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Taylor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconcin and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
Southwest Gastroenterology7788 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 224-7000
Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center Inc.3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (505) 272-4051Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Santa Barbara Gastroenterology Consultants2403 Castillo St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-3585
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taylor is always very thorough and non judgmental. I appreciate that he explores issues other than just my digestive tract to address my overall wellness.
About Dr. Lance Taylor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University of California, San Diego
- Medical College of Wisconcin
