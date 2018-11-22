Dr. Lance Templeton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Templeton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Templeton, MD
Overview of Dr. Lance Templeton, MD
Dr. Lance Templeton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Templeton works at
Dr. Templeton's Office Locations
Alexandria Urology Associates, LLP1201 N Bolton Ave Ste C, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-6339
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Templeton performed a radical prostatectomy on me because I had prostate cancer. The knowledge, care, and attention given to me and my family was outstanding. After the diagnosis, he laid out the options for treatment. I chose taking it out because of watching my dad die of the prostate cancer in 1981. Choosing Dr. Templeton as your urologist would be a wise choice. God used him to save my life and I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Lance Templeton, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1740253855
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Templeton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Templeton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Templeton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Templeton works at
Dr. Templeton has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Templeton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Templeton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Templeton.
