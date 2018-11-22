Overview of Dr. Lance Templeton, MD

Dr. Lance Templeton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.



Dr. Templeton works at Alexandria Urology Associates, LLP in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.