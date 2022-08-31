Overview of Dr. Lance Tigyer, DO

Dr. Lance Tigyer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Pennsylvania & Pennsylvania Hospital, Spine Surgery



Dr. Tigyer works at Orthopedic Associates of Dayton, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.