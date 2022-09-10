Dr. Lance Wolf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Wolf, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lance Wolf, DPM
Dr. Lance Wolf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
Ankle & Foot Specialists2010 S Loop 336 W Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 756-0800
- 2 3115 College Park Dr Ste 103B, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (936) 291-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lance and his team of office staff will take care of you like their own. He will answer all your questions, leaving you prepared to heal. The follow up care is unmatched, Dr. Lance and his team will be with you every step of the way of your recovery. Thank you for all of your help and guidance.
About Dr. Lance Wolf, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1245613793
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
