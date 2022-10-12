Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance Wood, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lance Wood, MD is a Dermatologist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Penn State Health Dermatology425 N 21st St Ste 101, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 972-4250
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Woods and his staff are the most wonderful people that you want for MOHS surgery. I'm extremely happy I made the decision with this group for my procedure! Dr. Woods team included Ashley and Taylor who were both instrumental in making me comfortable and helped so much along the whole procedure. 5 star team all the way!!
- Dermatology
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
