Dr. Lance Yarus, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lance Yarus, DO

Dr. Lance Yarus, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yarus' Office Locations

    1233 Locust St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (877) 734-6784
    410 Cumberland St # 12, Lebanon, PA 17042 (717) 274-3693

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Chronic Neck Pain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Musculoskeletal Function Test

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2020
    He's a Great Listener. He pays attention to you when you're explaining about your pain. His staff is absolutely amazing. I would definitely recommend Dr. Yarus to anyone who needs an excellent pain management doctor.
    About Dr. Lance Yarus, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851367015
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Yarus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yarus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yarus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.