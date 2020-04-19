Dr. Lance Yarus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Yarus, DO
Overview of Dr. Lance Yarus, DO
Dr. Lance Yarus, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarus' Office Locations
- 1 1233 Locust St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (877) 734-6784
- 2 410 Cumberland St # 12, Lebanon, PA 17042 Directions (717) 274-3693
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He's a Great Listener. He pays attention to you when you're explaining about your pain. His staff is absolutely amazing. I would definitely recommend Dr. Yarus to anyone who needs an excellent pain management doctor.
About Dr. Lance Yarus, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1851367015
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
