Dr. Lancelot Alexander, MD

Neurology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lancelot Alexander, MD

Dr. Lancelot Alexander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alexander's Office Locations

    23845 Holman Hwy Ste 210, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 886-1538
    2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Bldg A, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 333-3040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Jun 27, 2022
    So knowledgeable, and insightful. Dr. Alexander is also compassionate.
    Judy — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Lancelot Alexander, MD

    • Neurology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841215290
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lancelot Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

