Overview of Dr. Lancelot Alexander, MD

Dr. Lancelot Alexander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.