Dr. Meeks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landen Meeks, MD
Overview of Dr. Landen Meeks, MD
Dr. Landen Meeks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Meeks works at
Dr. Meeks' Office Locations
Paducah Retinal Center4630 Village Square Dr, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 442-1671
Paducah Diagnostic Center225 Medical Center Dr, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 441-4500
Eye Surgery Center Of Paducah100 Medical Center Dr, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very timely, professional and thorough.
About Dr. Landen Meeks, MD
Education & Certifications
Dr. Meeks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meeks has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Chorioretinal Scars and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.