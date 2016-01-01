Overview

Dr. Lander Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.



Dr. Smith works at Banister-Leiblong Clinic in Conway, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.